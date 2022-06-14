Police Must Not Take Orders From Zanu PF

Spread the love

By Maureen Kademaunga

The Zimbabwean Police has proved to be competent and able to solve crime but with a worrying exception in cases that involve murders, abductions and general abuse of hrds & political actors that are critical of the ZANU PF regime and more glaringly murder cases in which a ZANU PF member is named as a suspect.

It is obvious to see that politics is now taking over policing!

The continued undue political interference in policing undermines police’s effectiveness in carrying out its mandate & erodes public confidence in the police thereby breeding non-cooperation and a real danger of degeneration into lawlessness.

Politics must stay out of Policing! Public confidence in the police is now very low and yet it is a key element for effective policing. Policing is anchored on a dual aspect of enforcement of the law and enablement of rights & as such relies much on the public’s confidence that the police’s powers are just and necessary and free of undue political influence.

The regime must allow the police to be a non-partisan, apolitical organisation that polices by consent with respect and approval of the public as enshrined in the constitution.

Otherwise we may never get justice for Mboneni, Dube, Moreblessing and others!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...