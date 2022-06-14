Latest On Moreblessing Ali Funeral

By-CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has volunteered to represent the family of the murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala has been active in the search for the late Moreblessing since the day she went missing last month.

Speaking at the memorial of Moreblessing Monday, Sikhala said the deceased’s family had resolved to suspend the burial of their beloved one until her murderers are arrested.

Said Sikhala:

We are at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where the hospital wanted to do the COVID-19 tests before the autopsy.

I have been instructed by the family of Moreblessing Ali standing on this picture to announce to the public that there will be no burial of Mobby until [her] murderers are apprehended. Tomorrow’s Memorial Prayer Service will be the major event until further notice. Let us come in our thousands tomorrow to mourn our murdered colleague.

Ali’s mutilated body was found in a disused well in Nyatsime on 11 June after she went missing on 24 May.

A ZANU PF member, Pius Jambo, who is a half-brother to Simbarashe Chisango, an alleged ZANU PF terror gang leader, has been identified as a chief suspect by the police.

Jambo’s whereabouts are not known, and the police said they are looking for him.

