Violence Rocks Moreblessing Ali Memorial

By-Violence erupted this afternoon at the funeral of the murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

The violence resulted in a house belonging to a known Zanu PF activist being touched.

The violence was also caused by Zanu PF activists blocking CCC members from attending the funeral of their murdered member.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has since confirmed the disturbances.

“There is violence that has been reported in the Nyatsime area but police have since been deployed to quell the situation. We will release more details soon,” he said.

Several motorists driving through the area were forced to make u-turns as some of the youths were threatening to destroy cars entering the area.

