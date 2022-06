Police Rush To Arrest Sikhala, Fail To Nab Moreblessing Killer

Spread the love

Hopewell Chin’ono:

Zimbabwean member of parliament and senior opposition CCC leader, Job Sikhala has been arrested and is being taken to Harare Central Police station.

He is also the official lawyer for Moreblessing Ali’s family.

Moreblessing was murdered in Nyatsime by suspected ZANUPF thugs!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...