Zimbabwean Man Still Missing In South Africa

By- A Zimbabwean male citizen who went missing in South Africa last month has not been found.

Brian Tswatswa was last seen on 28 May 2022 in Krugersdorp, South Africa.

His relatives said Brian was last seen boarding a bus back home from town.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts could contact the nearest police station or call the number below:

+27 63 548 9829.

