Heavy Police Presence At Sikhala Court Hearing
16 June 2022
By- There was a heavy police presence at today’s CCC deputy chairman’s court appearance at Harare Magistrate’s court.
Sikhala was arrested Tuesday evening for representing the late Moreblessing Ali’s family.
CCC posted Thursday:
The regime has deployed dozens of police officers at the Harare Magistrate Court to harass our members who wanted to attend a court session in solidarity with our arrested MPs
& Sithole. The same resources were never allocated when Moreblessing Ali went missing.