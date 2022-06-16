Featured National
Heavy Police Presence At Sikhala Court Hearing
16 June 2022
By- There was a heavy police presence at today’s CCC deputy chairman’s court appearance at Harare Magistrate’s court.

Sikhala was arrested Tuesday evening for representing the late Moreblessing Ali’s family.

CCC posted Thursday:

The regime has deployed dozens of police officers at the Harare Magistrate Court to harass our members who wanted to attend a court session in solidarity with our arrested MPs 

@JobSikhala1

 & Sithole. The same resources were never allocated when Moreblessing Ali went missing.