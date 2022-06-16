JUST IN: Moreblessing Ali Murder Suspect Arrested

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested accused Pius Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali.

The police said they will issue a detailed statement during the course of the day.

Jamba who was on the run was the Ali’s ex-boyfriend.

On the day, the late CCC activist was abducted, she had an altercation with Jamba at Chibhanguza beerhall.

Ms Mayironi who is one of the witnesses said Ali and Jamba had an altercation at the bar with the now accused person dragging her away from the beer drinking spot.

Mayironi said while she did not positively identify the culprit because of darkness and drunkness, she later heard from people present that it was Pious Jamba.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...