Police Confirm Jamba’s Arrest

Spread the love

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed the arrest of Pias Jamba.

Jamba is accused of the gruesome murder of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime.

ZRP posted on Twitter Thursday:

Breaking News- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested accused Pius Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali. A detailed statement will be released during the course of the day.

Breaking News- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested accused Pius Jamba this morning in connection with the callous murder of Moreblessing Ali. A detailed statement will be released during the course of the day. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 16, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...