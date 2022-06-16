Mugwadi Threatens To “Arrest” President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|In what clearly shows that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is not independent at all, Zanu PF Information director, has subtly threatened to instruct the police to arrest CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa.

Mugwadi stunned all and sundry after issuing threats to arrest the People’s President.

Analysts say Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is afraid of President Chamisa’s rising popularity.

“Our stability, peace & harmony can never be subordinated to these needless acts of organised violence. I urge ZANU PF supporters to maintain cool heads in the face of this needless

@CCCZimbabwe

sponsored violence.

@nelsonchamisa

remember you are not immune before the law,” said Mugwadi.

