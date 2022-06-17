Chamisa Fumes Over Sikhala’s Persecution

Spread the love

By-CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has complained about the state’s continued persecution of his party’s senior members and supporters.

Chamisa said the law must be applied equally to all citizens.

He was commenting after the arrested of his party’s deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, this week.

Posted Chamisa complaining on Twitter:

Abuse of the law to target political competitors is an act of cowardice. ZPF cnclr & members threatened citizens, terrorized communities, torched homes, unleashed terror & continue to do so with impunity. Why is there no action by the law enforcers? Why is the law so one-eyed?

Abuse of the law to target political competitors is an act of cowardice. ZPF cnclr & members threatened citizens, terrorized communities, torched homes, unleashed terror & continue to do so with impunity. Why is there no action by the law enforcers? Why is the law so one-eyed? https://t.co/wcPSQ2u5CC — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) June 15, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...