“Ana “dai madai”! When you’re clearing the field they will be standing akimbo murmuring that it can’t be done, it’s too slow or they just can’t be bothered. Once cleared they’re only too ready to offer their grand ideas “Dai madai” (You should do it this way)!”



RIP @Wamagaisa.🔥 pic.twitter.com/lE8qeILFKx