Suspected Zanu PF Hooligans Kill CCC Official

Tinashe Sambiri|Another CCC member was brutally murdered by suspected Zanu PF thugs .

Edison Chinembiri of CCC Zengeza main branch was attacked and murdered by hooligans on Tuesday.

This was said by CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere.

“We are receiving disturbing reports that Champion Edison Chinembiri of Zengeza Main Branch was murdered by thugs on Tuesday night.

We extend our sincere condolences to the Chinembiri family & call on the Police to investigate the matter thoroughly. Peace must prevail,” Mahere said in a statement.

