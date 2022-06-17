President Chamisa Denounces Arrest Of Job Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri|Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has resorted to violence and persecution of perceived opponents knowing he cannot win the 2023 plebiscite, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

The people’s President also denounced the arrest of Hon Job Sikhala by the Zanu PF regime.

“I will say over & over again.And let me say it again.We will WIN any free and fair election in ZIMBABWE.

We’re the next government.Peace is the default setting of all winners.Violence is the DNA & language of losers not winners. Winners & leaders don’t disturb peace. #fakapressure

Abuse of the law to target political competitors is an act of cowardice.

ZPF cnclr & members threatened citizens, terrorized communities, torched homes, unleashed terror & continue to do so with impunity. Why is there no action by the law enforcers? Why is the law so one-eyed?”

