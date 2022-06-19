Drama As Hubby Leaves Wife At The Mercy Of Robbers

By A Correspondent- -Four suspected robbers allegedly pounced on a couple at Gibson gold base in Mazowe and the husband managed to flee leaving his wife being attacked.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Thursday.

Courage Utshani (23), Blessing Dzingai (23), Craby Matavu (25) and Peacemaker Simon (21) appeared before Joyleen Mugedhe.

The quartet was remanded in custody to June 20 for trial.

The state led by Paidamoyo Muchakata alleged on March 31 the four were on a robbing spree at the base armed with knifes and switches they stormed at Ellen Chiromo ((35) who was sleeping with her husband in the cabin.

When the suspects broke into the room Chiromo’s husband managed to flee leaving his wife at the hands of the suspects.

The suspects demanded gold, money and cell phones before assaulting Chiromo.

She surrendered her mobile phone and money before sneaking away.

Chiromo rushed to the police base and filed a police report.

The police managed to arrest Simon who was hiding in the bush and he implicated his accomplices

