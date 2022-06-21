Mnangagwa Lifts COVID-19 Midnight Curfew

By- Harare Tuesday lifted the COVID-19 midnight curfew citing “satisfactory progress” in the containment of the global pandemic.

Acting Information Minister Jenfan Muswere announced this during a post-Cabinet media briefing.

He said business hours for the hospitality industry are now from 8 am to 3 am the following day.

Muswere said:

While enforcement of Covid-19 regulations must continue, the curfew which is currently running from 12 midnight to 5:30 am has been lifted.

The curfew was introduced at the height of the pandemic as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Part of the reasoning behind abolishing movements at night was to minimise social contact during the hours with minimum authority supervision.

As of 20 June 2022, Zimbabwe had 254 919 confirmed cases, including 247 649 recoveries and 5 536 deaths. A total of 6 264 867 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, neighbouring South Africa is also considering lifting COVID-19 regulations as cases and deaths have been declining in recent weeks.

South Africa is the most affected African country with more cases and fatalities.

