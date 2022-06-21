Police Arrest More CCC Members

By-Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has announced the arrest of three party members over the violence that erupted in Nyatsime during the memorial service of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

The party at the weekend reported that Marondera police’s Law and Order division had summoned four activists – Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma, Precious Jeche and Felix Biri.

In an update on Monday evening, Mahere said:

3 CCC leaders from Nyatsime whose homes & shops were burnt by suspected Zanu PF thugs have now been arrested by @PoliceZimbabwe. They’re the victims of arson & political violence but they’re being persecuted. The 3 are Misheck Guzha, Audious Makoma & Precious Jeche.

This comes as bail ruling for two more CCC officials, Job Sikhala (Zengeza West MP) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North MP) has been set for Wednesday 22 Jumye 2022. The duo was also arrested over the violence with authorities accusing them of inciting public violce.

They deny the allegations saying the charges were maufactured by the state.

