Sikhala, Sithole Appear In Court In Leg-Irons

By- Prison officials Monday brought CCC deputy chairman and his counterpart Godfrey Sithole to the courts in leg irons.

Leg irons are used on murder and robbery suspects.

CCC posted on social media complaining about this:

🟡Today, Hon @JobSikhala1 & Hon Godfrey Sithole have been brought to court in leg irons. There is no lawful basis for this cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment. There’s also no basis for them to be held at Chikurubi instead of Remand Prison. This persecution must stop! pic.twitter.com/2rRJkzyaXC — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) June 20, 2022

