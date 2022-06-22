Hundreds Expected At Sikhala, Sithole Bail Ruling

Spread the love

By- Hundreds are expected today at the CCC deputy chairman and party’s MP for Chitungwiza North Godfrey Sithole bail hearing.

The two are back in court today after spending almost a week in remand prison.

They were arrested last week at the funeral of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

CCC posted Tuesday urging its supporters to attend the two’s court hearing.

CCC posted:

Our MPs

@JobSikhala1

& Godfrey Sithole will appear at the Harare Magistrate Court

@1400hrs

tomorrow for their bail ruling . Let’s come & show solidarity with our champions who’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali. #freejobsikhala #FreeGodfreySithole

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...