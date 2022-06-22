Hundreds Expected At Sikhala, Sithole Bail Ruling
22 June 2022
By- Hundreds are expected today at the CCC deputy chairman and party’s MP for Chitungwiza North Godfrey Sithole bail hearing.
The two are back in court today after spending almost a week in remand prison.
They were arrested last week at the funeral of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.
CCC posted Tuesday urging its supporters to attend the two’s court hearing.
CCC posted:
Our MPs
& Godfrey Sithole will appear at the Harare Magistrate Court
tomorrow for their bail ruling . Let’s come & show solidarity with our champions who’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali. #freejobsikhala #FreeGodfreySithole