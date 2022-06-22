Joana Mamombe Urges Nation To Stand With Sikhala, Sithole

Tinashe Sambiri|Hon Joana Ruvimbo Mamombe has urged the nation to support Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole emotionally and physically.

The two are expected to appear in court this afternoon.

Hon Sikhala and Hon Sithole were arrested by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa regime for fighting on behalf of the late CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s family.

Moreblessing was brutally murdered by Zanu PF- linked thug Pias Jamba.

“TODAY, Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole will appear in Court 14 at 1415hrs…

They need our support as they have supported us through thick and thin.

FreeJobSikhala

FreeGodfreySithole

FreeObertMasaraure

NgaapindeHakeMukomana,” Hon Mamombe posted on Twitter.

