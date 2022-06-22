Sikhala, Sithole Gaged From Demanding Justice For Moreblessing Ali Family

By-Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala and his Chitungwiza North counterpart Godfrey Sithole have been denied bail.

The two are in prison for demanding justice in the gruesome murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

A Harare magistrate Wednesday denied the two bail and said they would cause chaos if released.

The two were arrested on Tuesday on charges of incitement to commit violence.

Sikhala, the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy national chairperson and Sithole, the Chitungwiza North legislator, are being accused of mobilising their party supporters to unleash violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, during a memorial service for Moreblessing Ali.

Ali, a CCC member, was abducted outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14, and her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice, about 10km away from where she was taken.

The chief suspect in her murder, Pius Jamba (31) was arrested last Friday and was on Saturday remanded in custody.

Magistrate Gibson Mandaza, remanded Sikhala and Sithole in custody to July 6 this year and their lawyers immediately indicated that they would

be launching an urgent appeal at the High Court.

In denying them bail, magistrate Gibson Mandaza said Sikhala and Sithole were “a threat to public security” and were likely to re-offend if

released.

– New Ziana

