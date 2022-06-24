Bill Antonio Bounces Back

Spread the love

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya says the return of teenage sensation Bill Antonio is a huge boost for the Glamour Boys.

Antonio was serving a 2-match suspension after getting a straight red card for a challenge on Highlanders defender Andrew Tandi, in the abandoned ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’ last month.

He is back and available for selection for tomorrow’s match against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium, a development which excites Ndiraya.

“Bill has been very key for us, he has been a key member of the team, I think he has been involved in most of the goals scored in the past 17 matches,” said Ndiraya.

“So his coming back is a huge boost for the team. He gives us another different dimension to our play. So we are happy that he is back after serving a 2-match suspension.

“We hope that he picks up from where he left off, he is a young boy and he is in his first season. Unfortunately, he had to serve the suspension the way he did.

“Psychologically we hope that he was not damaged by what happened. Hopefully, he has a very strong mentality to pick himself up and continue to do what he was doing before he got suspended,” added Ndiraya.

Ndiraya also confirmed that the duo of midfielder Shadreck Nyahwa and forward Emmanuel Paga, who were on trials at Tanzanian side Azam, will be back in the country today.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...