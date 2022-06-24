CCC Members In Creative Party Branding

By- CCC members have devised yet another innovative way of branding their party.

This time the members are branding fruit juice, cooking oil and dishwasher with party colours.

Posting the images of the new innovation, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Gift Siziba said:

The creativity of a Zimbabwean compatriot! In this part of the country, Citizens use creative imagination to resolve some of the concrete realities facing our people. The intention is to self sustain as we advance the struggle for Real Transformation and Change #FakaPressure

