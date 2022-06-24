Two Die In Bus Crash

Two (2) people died while eighteen (18) others were injured when a Mukumba bus (Inter-Africa) was involved in an accident along the Mutare-Masvingo Road on Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said.

In a post on Twitter, ZRP said the Mukumba bus which had 56 passengers on board crashed at the 267 km peg along the Mutare-Masvingo Road. ZRP said:

The ZRP confirms the death of two people and injury of 18 others in a road traffic accident which occurred at the 267 km peg along Mutare-Masvingo Road on 22/06/22 when a Mukumba bus which had 56 passengers crashed.

On 9 April this year, forty-nine (49) people were injured when an Inter-Africa bus was involved in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near National Sports Stadium.

Police said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and overturned.

The accident occurred barely five days after one person was killed while 22 others were injured when another Inter-Africa bus overturned at Karina in Norton.

The bus was travelling from Murombedzi to Harare with 58 passengers on board.- Pindula News

