Bolton Wanderers Sign Zimbabwean Forward

English League One side Bolton Wanderers has announced the signing of Zimbabwean striker Gerald Sithole on a free transfer from Gillingham in the same league.

“I thought it would be a new challenge for me, to come up north and test myself and keep learning and getting better,” the 19-year-old said after completing his transfer.

“You want to experience something new in your career, so hopefully, I’m able to do that here…

“I can transition from the B team to the first team as quickly as possible.

“Everyone wants to do their best, and everyone wants to play first-team football. I’ve had a taste of it, so I’m eager to get back into that (first team experience).”

The youngster added: “It made a little easier for me as well, staying in League One.

“I know what it’s about, so hopefully, if I get that chance, I’m more aware and can improve even quicker.”

Sithole was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents. He is a holder of a local passport and is committed to representing the Warriors at the senior level.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

