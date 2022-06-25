Chimanimani Man Killed For Holding Hostage Woman On Satanism Allegations

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Chimanimani man was killed by the son of a woman he had allegedly held hostage on satanism allegations.

The suspected murderer, Clever Mwandipererwa (29) of Nemaramba Village under Chief Mutambara was dragged before a magistrate last week.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Langton Carter.

Mwandipererwa was remanded in custody to Wednesday.

Prosecutor Nyasha Donald Mukonyora told the court that Mwandipererwa struck his neighbour, Godfrey Murungura (27) after he had allegedly abducted his mother.

Mukonyora said on 8 June, Mwandipererwa’s mother, Gogo Irene Gapara (62), was abducted by Murungura and other villagers over allegations that she was practising Satanism.

Gogo Mapara was allegedly detained at Murungura’s home for a night. Said Mukonyora:

On June 9, Mwandipererwa approached Murungura and asked him to release his mother. Murungura refused and a dispute ensued between the two. Mwandipererwa tried to force his way into the room where his mother was detained, but Murungura barred him from doing so. There was an altercation between the two, resulting in Mwandipererwa taking a stone and striking the deceased with it. Mwandipererwa lunged on Murungura and he fell to the ground. He attacked him with a handle of an axe. He later grabbed a pick handle and continued pummelling Murungura with it until he lost consciousness. Murungura died on the spot.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene.

The deceased’s body was taken to Birchenough Bridge Hospital mortuary.-ManicaPost

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...