Mnangagwa Increases Fuel Prices Again

Spread the love

By-The government has increased the prices of fuel again.

These price hikes in fuel are for the second time in a month.

The opposition CCC said this is a clear sign of the failure of the Emerson Mnangagwa regime.

CCC posted on Twitter:

The Zanu PF Govt hikes fuel prices again, days after another upward review. Diesel & petrol prices now at $1.88 & $1.77 respectively. This comes at a time the health professionals & the rest of the civil servants are earning a slave wage. #RegisterToVoteZw

🟡The Zanu PF Govt hikes fuel prices again, days after another upward review. Diesel & petrol prices now at $1.88 & $1.77 respectively. This comes at a time the health professionals & the rest of the civil servants are earning a slave wage. #RegisterToVoteZw🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/QxrkOk5o8P — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 25, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...