Mthwakazi Hits Back At ED

Own Correspondent|Mthwakazi Republic Party is unmoved by the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s threats.

Mr Mnangagwa has threatened to shorten the lives of Mthwakazi activists.

Speaking to Zanu PF supporters in Gweru on Thursday, Mnangagwa sent a chilling warning to Mthwakazi Republic Party activists.

In response the party said:

“In his own words, @edmnangagwa is Zambian, a fact which even his spokesperson

@nickmangwana can’t deny, his continued threat to @mthwakazi_mrp just for demanding self determination won’t be tolerated.

We are Mthwakazi by origins not by any form of legal routes determination .”

