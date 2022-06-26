Another Zanu PF Leader In Nyatsime Dies

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF chairlady for Nyatsime Ward 9 has died just hours after the death of George Murambatsvina, the party’s chairperson for Nyatsime.

Murambatsvina, the man amongst others who barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters from mourning their slain colleague Moreblessing Ali at her home in Nyatsime.

Murambatsvina is said to have died after a short illness.

The ZANU-PF Nyatsime ward 9 Chairlady reportedly died at a local hospital today.

Like Murambatsvina, she was allegedly part of a grouping which was barring mourners from attending Moreblessing Ali’s funeral.

Meanwhile, two theories have been thrown already to explain the deaths. Some say it is Moreblessing Ali’s avenging spirit killing them while some argue that it could be the ruling ZANU PF killing them to get rid of any evidence that proves that Ali’s death was politically-motivated.

Said one commentator:

This could be Zanu-Pf itself, clearing evidence. Politics hadzina kuchipa idzi

Another one said:

Vana Chimwene havabatwi munopera rudzi rwese [you don’t kill people with Malawi origins and expect to get away with it.]

Ali was abducted on the 24th of May by one Pius Mukandi alias Jamba at Chibhanguza bar in Beatrice. Her mutilated body was discovered on the 11th of June in a well in the same area.

The opposition CCC claims that the abduction and murder of the activist were politically-motivated. The ruling ZANU PF dismisses the claims, rather dismisses it as a domestic violence case.

Police say preliminary results from investigations do not suggest that the incident was political in nature.

