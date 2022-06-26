Police Uniformed Zanu Pf Thugs Terrorise CCC MPs In Nyatsime

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Saturday claimed Zanu PF thugs in police uniforms were terrorising their legislators in Nyatsime, with one of them being robbed of a vehicle.

Nyatsime has been a no-go-area since the body of late CCC activist Moreblessing Ali was discovered dismembered, stuffed in sacks and thrown in a well.

Ali was killed by a suspected Zanu PF supporter for her anti-regime stance according to the opposition.

“Violence Alert: Suspected Zanu PF thugs in @PoliceZimbawe uniforms are terrorizing CCC legislators, councilors and other members in Chitungwiza and Nyatsime. The thugs robbed Hon Chimbaira of his car. They’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali,” said the CCC on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...