Zanu PF Thugs Terrorise CCC MPs In Nyatsime

Spread the love

By- CCC has reported that suspected Zanu PF members are terrorizing their MPs and supporters.

Posting on Twitter, CCC said the group also included uniformed police.

CCC posted:

Violence Alert: Suspected Zanu PF thugs in @PoliceZimbawe uniforms are terrorizing CCC legislators, councilors and other members in Chitungwiza and Nyatsime. The thugs robbed Hon Chimbaira of his car. They’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali.

🟡Violence Alert: Suspected Zanu PF thugs in @PoliceZimbawe uniforms are terrorizing CCC legislators, councilors and other members in Chitungwiza and Nyatsime. The thugs robbed Hon Chimbaira of his car. They’re being persecuted for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali. — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 25, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...