Chamisa Remembers June 2008, Political Violence Victims

Spread the love

By- The opposition CCC party has remembered its activists who lost their lives in June 2008 to Zanu PF political violence.

Zanu PF maimed more than 200 opposition activists in June 2008 after the ruling party’s President Robert Mugabe had lost to MDC Presidential candidate Morgan Tsvangirai.

CCC posted on Twitter, remembering these activists:

17/ On June 27 2008, Zanu PF ran a solo election after the late Dr RM Tsvangirai had pulled out of the rerun due to continued violence and torture targeted against his supporters by suspected Zanu PF thugs. #Remembering27JuneVictims

🟡17/ On the 27th of June 2008, Zanu PF ran a solo election after the late Dr RM Tsvangirai had pulled out of the rerun due to continued violence and torture targeted against his supporters by suspected Zanu PF thugs. #Remembering27JuneVictims — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) June 27, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...