How Sisi Mellie Pushed Google Numbers in Search for Livingstone

By Showbiz Repkrter | The below is a trail of events since early June which ZimEye displays how socialite Mellie Maisva, fondly known as Sisi Mellie, launched the search for the missing St Matthias student, Livingstone Sunhwe.

Sunhwe’s remains were discovered on Friday by a group comprising police officers and several socialites in an operating that began early June.

Upon receiving news of how Livingstone’s mother had spent more than 6 months searching for her son, the first thing Sisi Mellie did was to launch an arsenal in defence of the mother during a time when members of the public were accusing the mum of coming out late.

‘Where were you all this while, and why did you spend 7 months silent?,’ a hoarde of angry netizens lashed at the hurt mother. This allegation instantly produced wild suggestions that Livingstone fled the country and is now in South Africa.

To this Mellie stood her ground deciding to telephone the mother so she comes public. The sociallite sprung to Mai Livingstone’s defence by questioning the suggestions of parental neglect saying (video), ” “The troubles that have befallen this mother one of these days will be on your side, and you will be back here yourself seeking help,” she pleaded.

She continued saying, “instead of spreading rumours against the mum, it’s better to keep quiet…there are some who are saying, ‘where was this mum for the last 6 months?’

“Who told you that she was quiet? The fact that she came on social media after noticing this was her last option means she had been trying so many others including the police,” said Sisi Mellie.

Soon after this, Mellie went on to call for Mai Livingstone to the fore. Mellie was joined by popular Facebook hottie, Jackie Ngarande who narrated how they “got to the Anglican Church diocese’s St Matthias School and were told they don’t know where Livingstone Sunhwe is, the headmaster also said he doesn’t know where Livingstone is,” said Ngarande as she narrated her toil looking for the missing 19y old lad.

Soon after this, many other contributors called in.

In the coming weeks, Mellie continued repeating live programs exploring a series of different theories, and in the first 5 days, the push led to the world’s largest search engine, Google registering the Livingstone search at the 100 fusemax marker.(see the trends graph below)-

The noise continued going louder and louder leading to a search event led by Madam Boss (Tyra Chikocho) on Friday afternoon finally discovered the remains of a teenage boy believed to be Livingstone.

Below is the trail of some of the videos:

