UHURU Valencia Calls For Justice On The Massacre Of Africans At Melilla Border

Video footage has emerged and is circulating on social media of the massacre of

hundreds of Africans at the Melilla border.

On June 24 the world woke up to the horror of extreme police brutality by the Spanish and

Moroccan forces. Some estimates say 47 young people died and more than 100 people

transferred to local hospitals in extremely serious conditions.

However, from the body count, based on social media video footage captured at the scene, it appears over 100 dead. Police were also seen beating injured survivors with metal objects.

It appears that all the casualties were Africans fleeing war torn areas such as Sudan and seeking international protection due to the conflicts in their country.

By contrast the world has witnessed an outpouring of assistance to Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine Russia war whilst Africans are massacred rather than being allowed refuge.

Organizations such as Uhuru Valencia have totally condemned the incident and together with other associations are requesting “the opening of a serious investigation” to determine the circumstances of this atrocity and the guilty personnel prosecuted.



UHURU Valencia are calling on Africans living in Valencia to join their demonstration taking place today, Sunday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Plaza Pinazos in front of the Government building.

This atrocity cannot remain unpunished under any circumstances and all political actors will have to take responsibility. This dismissive and abusive treatment of African people has to stop!! We demand to hear the voices of condemnation from all African countries and all countries desiring to do business with Africa.

It is not acceptable for Africans to be brutalized and murdered in this inhumane way at the hands of the same authorities who are supposed to be upholding human rights. The world courts and humanity must put a stop to it.

We stand with all the families who have lost loved ones in this incident in calling for an

investigation to assess to what extent the police and armed forces were directly or indirectly responsible for some of these deaths and mistreatment of the dying and wounded!!

The voices all migrants must be heard. Enough of the differentiated treatment of people seeking refuge based on colour.

We send our condolences to the entire Black African community of which we are a part and call on all the media and associations to join in the condemnation and support the call for an immediate investigation and firm action against all those responsible.

Video footage of the harrowing treatment and horror available on request.

Sista Shanice

