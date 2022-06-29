“Dead Man” Resurfaces After 20 Years

A man from Kasungu district, Malawi has reportedly resurfaced 20 years after his death and burial.

Villagers in the area of senior chief Kapelula recently flocked to the Kapelula police unit to take a look at the man.

Speaking in an interview with local media, senior chief Kapelula identified the man as being a member of Kapito village in the area. Malawi Voice cites a local traditional leader as saying:

The man died after a short illness in 2002 under mysterious circumstances. His dead body kept sweating and producing foam for hours before he was buried.

The man reportedly resurfaced in his village and is at the police unit for security reasons.

Kasungu police spokesperson, Joseph Kachikho requested more time when contacted for comment.- Pindula News

