Fearless Teachers Union Leader Finally Gets Bail

Tinashe Sambiri|The leader of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe ( ARTUZ), Obert Masaraure has been granted bail.

Masaraure was arrested two weeks ago as government sought to stall protests at poor living conditions.

Masaraure was granted RTGS 60 000 bail by the High Court of Zimbabwe.

See statement below:

JUST IN: We have ended the prison detention ARTUZ Leader Masaraure Obert by getting him released on ZWL60 000 bail& being ordered to report once a week at a police station.

Our lawyer Doug Coltart represented Masaraure who had been in remand prison after he was arrested

ZLHR

CCC Youth Assembly official Godfrey Kurauone wrote on Facebook:

“Welcome back from college Samaita Masaraure Obert .”

