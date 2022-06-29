ZimEye
After spending 2 nights in custody, Zodwa Mkandla's makeup artist, Deliwe Mutandiro has been released by police, just as Mutandiro announced saying she was never arrested over her (small guava tree hanging) husband, Tawanda Bobo's death. …Is this right? Is she innocent?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 29, 2022
