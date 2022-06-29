Shops Remove Zim Dollar price Tags, Dollarise

By- Grocery shops have removed Zimbabwe dollar price tags from all essential commodities and replaced them with the United States Dollar.

Cooking oil in US dollar prices

This comes a day after President Mnangagwa brought back the use of the United States Dollar.

Mnangagwa brought back the green buck by gazetting Statutory Instrument 118A of 2022, entrenching the multi-currency system.

The SI is titled Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Amendment of Exchange Control Act) Regulations 2022.

The measures will run-up to December 2025).

Among other measures, the regulations empower registered lenders, banks or any financial institution that lend foreign currency to receive repayment of the loan or credit in that foreign currency.

