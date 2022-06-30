Mnangagwa Fears For His Life

By-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he is now moving with 100 bodyguards wherever he goes.

Mnangagwa said this amid reports that he was no longer safe from party insiders who wanted to kill him and take power.

He made this confession Wednesday when opening the Highlands Park Shopping Mall in Highlands, Harare.

“I have not been in a village walk or to take a walk for some time because I am surrounded by over 100 security details.

“I don’t know even how to use a swipe card. I even sent my nephew to swipe for me and he had to ask me to give him my PIN code,” he said.

The shopping mall has retail shops and medical centres, among other entities.

Security was visibly tight at park, as well as in surrounding areas such as Newlands.

