Nakamba Pays Fees For Pupils At Former School

Spread the love

England-based Zimbabwean midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, has committed to paying school fees for more school children through his Marvelous Nakama Foundation (MNF).

On Tuesday, 28 June, Nakamba visited his rural home in Hwange District and announced that he will pay school fees for 110 pupils at Dinde Primary School.

The Aston Villa midfielder was a pupil at Dinde Primary before he moved to Bulawayo.

He initially started paying school fees for 90 pupils, but the number has risen to 200, with the beneficiaries set to get school uniforms, winter necessities and school shoes.

Nakamba toured the school in the company of the school headmistress, Sithabile Viki and members of MNF who included his father Anthony. Nakamba said:

I am happy to meet you, my young brothers and sisters. I am happy with the support you have given me.

To me, you are family and I will help you when I can so that you achieve your dreams.

Nakamba pledged to reconstruct the two-classroom blocks and assist in completing a block of toilets that are under construction.

Viki expressed gratitude to Nakamba for paying school fees for disadvantaged children as well as committing to improving the infrastructure at the school. She said:

The children that are sponsored are orphans and vulnerable, who are staying with very elderly parents. I am all smiles. I am happy.

If you check, our classroom block has been giving us headaches with goats coming in and out at will. This is good news.

Some of the learners were coming to school barefooted. We appreciate what Marvelous has done.

MNF also pledged to electrify teachers’ quarters and construct another cottage.- NewsDay

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...