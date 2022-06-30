Zanu PF Chief Gets Top African Post

By- Zanu PF senator and the party’s election rigging strategist Fortune Charumbira has been elected President of Pan African Parliament.

Chaurmbira won 136 votes against his Malawian contestant Mr Yeremiah Chihana who got 36 votes.

The elections took place this evening at the PAP session in Midrand in South Africa and made Charumbira the first person from the Southern African region to lead the organisation.

After his election, Chief Charumbira said he believed he was the right person to unify a divided house.

Malawian legislator Mr Yeremiah Chihana, who had expressed interest in the position, failed to secure a nomination from the Southern Region.

Posting on Twitter, Mowonzora said he was happy with Charumbira’s victory.

“Congratulations Chief Fortune Charumbira and the Southern African caucus for winning the Presidency of the Pan African Parliament. This is the first time that Southern Africa has attained this position. It is a great day for democracy and unity in Africa”, posted Mwonzora.

Charumbira is the head of traditional leaders in Zimbabwe and uses his position to cow chiefs and headmen to force villagers to vote for Zanu PF during elections.

