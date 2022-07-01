Chamisa Salutes Joshua Nkomo

By- The opposition CCC has commemorated the death of the late nationalist and founder of the country’s organised political movement that birthed Zapu and Zanu, Joshua Nkomo.

“Father Zimbabwe” or “Umdla Wethu”, as Nkomo was affectionately known, died on 1 July 1999.

Posting their message CCC said Nkomo’s spirit would never die.

Posted CCC:

Celebrating a National Hero: Joshua Mqhabuko Nkomo, a hero of the liberation struggle. He was affectionately known as Father Zimbabwe because of the role he played in an effort to unite the people of Zimbabwe.

