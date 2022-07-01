Government Fat Cats Steal COVID-19 Funds

Health workers at Gokwe North District Hospital have expressed anger over authorities’ failure to disburse COVID-19 funds, three weeks after the government deposited the funds into the district hospital’s account.

The funds are meant for those who took part in the COVID-19 vaccination blitz which was done in two parts.

The first group took part in the programme in March and received their allowances for seven days after a month.

The second blitz took part in early May but they are yet to receive their allowances.

With the runaway inflation, the healthcare workers are worried that their money has been rendered valueless.

The authorities are putting blame on poor network connectivity in the district for their failure to disburse the funds.

However, the beneficiaries are blaming the authorities for not having a plan B, for example, buying data or travelling to areas with good internet connectivity like Gokwe Town centre.

Meanwhile, other district hospitals like Zvishavane paid their workers about three weeks ago.

They were given US$120 per day which will be converted using the interbank rate of the day.

Gokwe North District is notorious for late payments of its staff after they take part in various programmes.

Last year, COVID-19 funds were only disbursed after complaints from the staff.

The health workers have also complained over the government’s penchant to pay workers in instalments.- Pindula News

