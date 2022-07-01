ZimEye
1/4 ZRP Chemagamba is investigating a murder case in which Mathew Hlupo (37) died after he was attacked by unknown assailants on 30/06/22 at around 0100 hours at a lodge near Chinhoyi main rank.
2/4 Similarly, Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case where Reason Rupaya (49) was found dead on 29/06/22 near Pfende Business Centre. The body of the victim was found with a deep wound on the armpit.
3/4 The victim was released from Whawha Prison on 27/06/22 at around 1900 hours and was last seen leaving the prison with other four inmates who had been released on bail.
4/4 Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.