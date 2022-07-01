Mnangagwa Says Election Time Is Killing Time | VIDEO

Spread the love

Imagine Smith, ED, Chamisa in the same room, and you’ll understand why Mnangagwa needs to and can only be removed today not in 2023. Chamisa: 2 thirds majority in parliament in 2023, Smith: not in a thousands years, ED: Election time is killing time, because the majority are corpses.

Imagine Smith, ED, Chamisa in the same room, and you'll understand why Mnangagwa needs, and can only be removed today, not in 2023.

Chamisa: 2 thirds majority in parliament in 2023, Smith: not in a thousands years, ED: Election time is killing time, cause the majority are corpses pic.twitter.com/6M05UqO9ah — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 1, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...