Mnangagwa Says Election Time Is Killing Time | VIDEO
1 July 2022
Imagine Smith, ED, Chamisa in the same room, and you’ll understand why Mnangagwa needs to and can only be removed today not in 2023. Chamisa: 2 thirds majority in parliament in 2023, Smith: not in a thousands years, ED: Election time is killing time, because the majority are corpses.