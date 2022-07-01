Robbers Clad In ZRP Uniform Rob Rusape Woman

By A Correspondent- Five suspected armed robbers pounced on a Rusape woman and robbed her of cash and other valuables while clad in Zimbabwe Republic Police uniforms.

Two members of the gang were arrested and have since appeared before a magistrate.

Shingirai Muchedzi (36) and Charles Nindi (35), all of Alpha Plot in Rusape, appeared before magistrate Ms Annie Ndiraya early this week and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

They were remanded in custody to 7 July 2022.

Prosecuting, Justice Masanganise said Muchedzi and Nindi, in the company of three other suspects who are still at large, broke into Melody Maphosa’s Vengere home during the night and robbed her at gunpoint. Said Masanganise:

On June 16, the accused persons who were in the company of three other persons who are still at large hatched a plan to rob the complainant. On the same day, the accused persons who were putting on police uniforms approached the complainant who was in her house and produced unknown firearms and demanded cash and other valuables. The accused persons ransacked the complainant’s bedroom and stole US$34, two cellphones, three pairs of shoes and a satchel and went away. Muchedzi and Nindi were found in possession of police uniforms in their bedrooms when their houses were searched by the police after their arrests. They were also positively identified by the complainant.

