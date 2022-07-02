Top Comedienne Receives Death Threats

By- Comedienne Madam Boss, whose real name is Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho, claims she received death threats from strangers, both on her mobile phone, and on social media.

Madam revealed the matter through a Facebook post which she has since deleted.

Speaking in an interview with H-Metro, the comedienne explained why she took down the post. She said:

It passed and I don’t want to dwell on it because how can I joke about things like that?

I don’t want it to be in public, that is the reason why I took down the post, I wouldn’t want to alert my enemies.

I have no idea what might have led people to threaten me.

Actually, I think they are just strangers who don’t like me.

Madam Boss, however, said she was not sure who was behind the threats or their motives but insisted that she will not lose sleep over the matter. She said:

Haters are always there. As a celebrity, you are surrounded by many people who can turn into haters.

Even anyone, who is not a celebrity, can even testify how sometimes one can be surrounded by negative energy.

So, if a normal person can have haters, it can be worse when it is me.

But, I don’t know who it was.

The threat came through the phone. But that doesn’t matter and won’t change me.

I would like to tell my fans that I love them and I am indebted for the support they give me every day.

The threats came after Madam Boss and other celebrities took part in the search for missing St Mathias Tsonzo High School student, Livingstone Sunhwa.

Human remains thought to be those of Livingstone were found in a thicket about a kilometre from the school on the day Madam Boss and other celebrities were in Mutare searching for the teenager.

It is not clear whether the death threats were linked to Madam Boss’ public demand for answers in Livingstone’s disappearance or not.

