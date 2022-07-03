CHISORA vs KWANGWARE: Opponent’s Privates Bitten By Police Dog

A physical fight between Energy Chisora and Proterge Kwangware resulted in a police dog biting the latter’s privates.

The Beitbridge man is lucky to be alive after he was mauled by the dog which bit his private parts last Thursday.



Police did not send to hospital the badly injured Proterge Kwangware despite the law stating he should be treated for dog bites even if the police dog is vaccinated.

The incident happened a few months after the Zimbabwe Republic Police paid a whopping $2 million to another Beitbridge resident, who was mauled by dogs in 2021.

For Kwangware, a known habitual criminal, what started as a public fight between him and one Energy Chisora in Dulivhadzimo Township ended with an entire Beitbridge Urban Police Station hunting him down in a mission to avenge.

Kwangware was having an altercation with a friend identified as Bright Mapfumo when an off-duty policeman Chisora in his civilian attire, who appeared just as a passerby, started filming with his mobile phone.

Agitated by the action Kwangware slapped Chisora who retaliated and the two started exchanging blows.

Chisora hit Kwangware with a stone but he realised he was on the receiving end and sprinted to his car with Kwangware hot on his heels.

Sensing a further beating Chisora then produced his police identity card and Kwangware let go and the fight ended.

Some four days later Kwangware said he was in bed with his wife when police kicked open his door and unleashed their dog, which mauled him all over body and his manhood.

“I was in bed and did not resist. I was at their mercy but they let their dog have a go at me.

“They failed to control it and it even bit my privates,” Kwangware told resident magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba as he successfully applied for bail on Friday.

“It bit me all over and they failed to control it. I held it’s jaws apart to avoid further harm.”

Prosecutor Pithey Magumula had opposed bail saying Kwangware was likely to commit other offences since he had a pending case and had just finished a community service sentence.

He faces an assault charge for allegedly beating his friend and malicious damage to property for allegedly damaging Chisora’s car during their fight.

But Gwazemba ruled that he will be admitted to $10 000 to allow him treatment he was denied by police.

Kwangware was asked to come back to court on June 14. Standard

