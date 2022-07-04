Outpouring Of Support For Fadzayi Mahere As Baba Jukwa Threatens Damaging ‘Expose’

Following former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi’s threat to release damaging pictures of CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere with an unnamed married man, social media users have rallied behind the under fire lawyer insisting that they will continue to support her.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Kudzayi said he will share Mahere’s story and pictures with a married man at 10am on Monday morning.

“My hope was today’s warning would be enough. It was not. I’ve just been alerted to a video published by Hopewell. It suggests you believe you are equipped to fight. You’re not. Round 1: Mahere story and pictures with married man, 10AM tomorrow,” said Kudzayi.

Social media users aligned to CCC have since taken to social media to support Mahere against Kudzayi’s threats.

Below are some of the Twitter messages in support of Mahere;

You can tell from the wording how this is an attack on a woman,

Mahere and "a married man",

Why not target the married man?

As far as I know Mahere is single & can sleep with who she wants,

But trust misogyny to slut shame a single woman,

And not the married man.

🚮#ZanuPFMustGo https://t.co/m2QBOD37fb — Thandekile Moyo (@Mamoxn) July 4, 2022

If desperation was a person 😂😂😂. You sound so emotional & angry about nothing. By the way @EdmundKudzayi Fadzayi Mahere can do what she wants she is not married & it’s her body & her life. Propaganda will not build a nation neither will it make u a saint. Grow up https://t.co/oLpZmdcON2 — Veronica.Mamoyo.G.Edw (@VeeEG6) July 3, 2022

You are a coward. Why go for Mahere who have not said anything to you? I thought you were a man enough but alas. Why do u think everyone against you & ur boss Jonso belongs to CCC? Some of us are just using common sense we don't belong to anyone. @daddyhope @hbanhire — Lewis Maranga (@maranga_lewis) July 3, 2022

Dear Jonathan @ProfJNMoyo ,



We don't care about Advocate Mahere's private life!!!. Personally, I care less!



All I want is ZanuPF to go!



Hazvina kana basa izvi Jonathan.



We know you are using Kudzayi as usual!! pic.twitter.com/93Fg7tnQ3C — Batsirai K 🇿🇼 (@BatsieKu) July 3, 2022

