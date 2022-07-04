Police Nab 1500 Over Covid-19 Laws

Spread the love

By- The Police have announced that they had arrested 1450 people for violating Covid-19 regulations.

The criminalisation of citizens for violating Covid-19 regulations is happening when neighbouring South Africa has dropped all Covid-19 restrictions.

Announcing on Twitter, ZRP said they would continue to arrest anyone found violating the Covid-19 laws.

Posted ZRP:

1/3 On 03/7/22, Police arrested 1 450 people throughout the country for violating COVID-19-related offences.

1/3 On 03/7/22, Police arrested 1 450 people throughout the country for violating COVID-19-related offences. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 4, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...