Team Zimbabwe Beats Netherlands To Win European Moot Court Competition

Zimbabwe Moot Court team were yesterday crowned champions after beating the Netherlands in the final of the European Moot Court Championships held in Romania yesterday.

It was an emotional moment when the team, drawn from four high schools — Dominican Convent, Peterhouse, Midlands Christian College and Arundel — wrote their fairytale and landed the top prize.

In his congratulatory message, President Mnangagwa, who donated US$30 000 to the team before it left Harare last week, said the team had done the country proud.

“Another victory for the pride of Zimbabwe. These are the faces of the champions of the 2022 European Moot Court (after posting a picture of the team members). The first African country to compete and the first to win,” wrote President Mnangagwa on his official Twitter handle.

Speaking after their victory, team coach, Mr Nqobile Dube, said he was excited by the performance of his team.

“I am ecstatic for our victory. It has been an amazing experience, the entire competition. It has been my honour to coach these young, brilliant minds.

-State Media

